HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeanette E. Mandel, 95, passed away Tuesday morning October 25, 2022 at Shepherd of the Valley in Howland.

Jeanette was born on June 29, 1927 in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of the late Saul and Evelyn Rosenberg.

She was a 1945 Hyde Park High School graduate and began her Medical Lab Tech training at Cook County Hospital.

She worked at South Chicago Community Hospital and Michael Rees Hospital. When she moved to Cleveland in 1949 she worked at Jenson’s Animal Hospital. She became an owner and operator with her husband of Trade Winds Gift and Jewelry in Cleveland from 1952-1958. In 1960 she and the family moved to Cambridge Ohio, and then in 1961 relocated to Troy, Ohio, where he worked at Stouder Memorial Hospital until 1966 when she moved to Warren.

In her retirement years she worked at the Little Professor Book Center in Howland. She was a master knitter and seamstress and enjoyed baking cakes, pastries, and especially Challah.

She belonged to Beth Israel Temple Center in Warren and served on the boards of Beth Israel Sisterhood and the Warren and Tri-County Chapters of Hadassah. She was member of Congregation Ohev Beth Sholom.

Jeanette will be deeply missed by her loving children, Edward Mandel, Beth (Dr. Robert) Walton; and Steven Mandel; grandchildren, Stephanie, Dr. Ian (Flora), Jacob, and Ethan; great-grandchildren, Aleksandr, Sofia, Michael, Bennett, and Aviva; and nieces, Ellen, Paula, and Margot.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her former husband Sydney Mandel; son, David Mandel; and brother, Marvin S. Rosenberg MD.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your charity of choice, Congregation Ohev Beth Sholom in Youngstown, Ohio, or Tri-County Hadassah, 1171 Loganwood Dr. Hubbard, OH 44425.

Graveside services will be held on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Beth Israel Cemetery on Hewitt Gifford Road SW in Warren Township.

Services were entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes Roberts – Clark Chapel in Warren.

