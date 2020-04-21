Jean V. King, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jean V. King, age 89, of Howland, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center.

Jean was born in Pittsburgh on January 13, 1931 to Premo and Mary (Bruski) Natali.



On February 2, 1952, Jean was united in marriage to Edward R. King, Sr. who preceded her in death.



Jean worked for Sears for many years and she enjoyed volunteering her time with the Salvation Army.

Jean most importantly is remembered as a devoted wife and loving mother and grandmother.



Jean is survived by her children, Richard G. King of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, Edward P. King of Champion and Mark R. (Kathy) King of Salem; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren and her brother, Angelo Natali, as well was many other relatives.

Besides her husband, Jean was preceded in death by her parents, one brother and five sisters.



Cremation has taken place and Jean will be inurned at Pineview Memorial Park next to her husband. There are no formal services planned at this time.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

