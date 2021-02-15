Jean Propst Duffett, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Long time Canfield resident, Jean Probst Duffett, 92, died peacefully in her sleep, Sunday, February 14, on her birthday,



Born February 14, 1929 to William and Wilma Probst, Jean was a resident of the Youngstown area all of her life.



She completed her formal education at Austintown Public Schools graduating from Fitch High School in 1947 as Valedictorian and member of the National Honor Society. In addition, she was a majorette with the Austintown Fitch Falcons Marching Band all four years; editor of the Fitch Yearbook, Reflector, 1947 and played lead Alice Sycamore, in the Kaufman and Hart play, You Can’t Take It with You. She was a member of the Honor Roll every year. In the early 1960s, she attended Youngstown College and made the Dean’s list.









In 1947, Jean married Cecil Duffett who was a 1945 graduate of Fitch High School. They moved to Canfield in 1953 and later divorced in 1982.



Before moving to Canfield and having her first child, Robert, Jean worked as secretary to the superintendent of US Steel-Ohio Works. Later, after her youngest son, Richard, entered elementary school, she work for the American Heart Association retiring in the 1980s as Executive Director of American Heart Association – Eastern Ohio Chapter. In 1988, Duffett came out of retirement when named office manager for her middle son, Raymond, of University Orthopedics. She retired from that position in 2007.



Jean is survived by three children, Robert (Connie) of Grand Rapids Michigan, Dr. Raymond (Shelley) of Canfield and Mayor Richard (Brenda) of Canfield. She was deeply engaged in the lives of her sons especially as they participated in Canfield Cardinal Varsity Athletics. Duffett was a founding member of the Canfield Football Mothers Club that prepared every pre-game meal. In addition, she was on the OWL (On With Lights) Task Force. This group spearheaded acquiring lights for Cardinal Stadium’s Bob Dove Field. She also was a member of the Canfield Booster Club that supported all Canfield Athletic Programs.



Duffett is survived by eight grandchildren, David (Samantha) Duffett of Orlando, Florida, Allison (Dillon) Goodell of Clearwater, Florida, Andrew of Canfield, Dana (Ben) Green of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Ross of Canfield, James Glidewell of Niles, Matthew (Bethany) Glidewell of Mineral Ridge and Jessica (Kevin) Myers of Boardman and five great-grandchildren; Leah Pounds, Sean Myers, Isabella Glidewell, Noah Glidewell, and John Duffett. In addition she is survived by her younger sister, Donna and younger brother, William, both of Largo, Florida.



Her funeral service will be held at Zion Lutheran Church, 3300 Canfield Road, Youngstown, Ohio, this Saturday, February 20 at 11:00 a.m. Calling hours are at 10:00, an hour before the service, where her family will be present. Social distancing and mask wearing is expected.



Memorial gifts may be given to Zion Lutheran Church, 3300 Canfield Road, Youngstown, OH 44511.



The Family would like to thank Jessica Myers for her compassionate care for the past two years.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

