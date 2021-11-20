Jean M. Tunison, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jean M. Tunison, 91, of Austintown, passed away Friday evening, November 19, 2021, at her home.

Jean was born August 31, 1930, in Youngstown and was the daughter of the late Victor and Janet (Miller) Beck.

Jean was a homemaker and enjoyed doing her ceramics, especially religious ones and making crosses, which were given out on Missionary trips. She loved Talking to people, even strangers.

She was a member of Grace Cathedral of Cuyahoga Falls since 1974, attending there until she could no longer make the drive.

Jean was proceeded by her husband of 55 years, Richard C. Tunison, Sr., whom she married on August 7, 1948. Jean and Richard are reunited again in Heaven.

Jean leaves behind five children, three sons, Richard C. (Gina) Tunison, Jr., David (Triace) Tunison and Thomas Tunison, all of Austintown; two daughters, Donna (Jack) Murphy of Ravenna Township and Debra Tunison of Austintown; eight grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind a sister, Mary E. Porrazzo.

She also was proceeded by her two sisters, Jannette Walker and Katherine Walker; a great-grandson, Logan Tunison and a daughter-in-law, Barbara A. (Brown) Tunison. Lifelong friends, Lillian Nagy, Evelyn Foor and Jane Schrum, also preceded her in death.

Friends may call on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, where private funeral services will be held.

Family and friends may send condolences at lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Jean M. Tunison, please visit our Tribute Store.