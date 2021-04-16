Jean Johnson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jean Johnson, 98, passed away on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at her residence in Florida.

She was born on January 24, 1923 in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Walter and Ruthene Miller.

Jean was a graduate of South High School, Class of 1940.

She married Kenneth W. Johnson while he was on WWII furlough in 1943.

Jean was a cost accountant for Youngstown hospitals.

She was a life-long member of Austintown Community Church, where she belonged to the Ruth Circle, was a preschool Sunday school teacher, and was an avid volunteer for the church fair project.

Jean donated more than 80 gallons of blood to the Red Cross. She was a founding member of the Sub-Deb social society and the last living member. Jean worked for the Mahoning County Board of Elections on voting days.

She also loved to golf and belonged to the Meander Golf Club.



Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Ken Johnson.

She is survived by her children, Carol (Rick) Miskell of New Albany, Ohio, Robert (Linda) Johnson of North Port, Florida and Sandi (Marty) Prox of Denmark, Maine; six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and another due September 2021.



Private burial will be held at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Canfield.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

