Jean Johnson, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) -Jean Johnson, 65, passed away Friday morning, April 2, 2021 at Hospice House in Poland.

She was born February 1, 1956 in Canton, a daughter of John George and Yvonne Louise (Wright) Bauer.

Jean was employed by Chalet Premier.

She enjoyed flower gardening.

Jean is survived by her husband of 38 years, Rodney R. Johnson, whom she married September 16, 1982; her son, Earl Exline, Jr. of Canfield; her daughter, Monica Exline of Pennsylvania; her sisters, Diane (Paul) Tice of East Liverpool and Terri Eversole of Paw Paw, West Virginia; her brother, John (Rachel) Bauer of Alliance and her grandchildren, Zachary and Tiffany.

There are no calling hours or services according to Jean’s wishes.

Memorial contributions may be given to the American Cancer Society, 10501 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH 44106.

Arrangements are by the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Canfield Chapel.

