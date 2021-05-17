Jean Jensen, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jean V. Jensen, 94, passed away on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Hospice House.

Jean was born in Pittsburgh, the daughter of Louis and Victoria (Kaufman) Bonstingl.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved spending time with her family. She loved life to the fullest, had a great sense of humor, loved to laugh and will be remembered for her beautiful smile.

Upon retirement from Packard Electric, she enjoyed being outdoors in the sunshine.

Her memory will be cherished by her daughters, Janet (Doug) Capron and Wilma (Glenn) Dorhn; grandsons, Devin (Jamie) Almasi and Derreck (Tracy) Almasi and great-grandchildren, Derek Almasi, Dreauna Almasi and Rylee Almasi.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William Jensen; a brother and four sisters.

The family extends their appreciation to those who cared for her, Don and Charlene Pondillo, Mary Loibl and Linda English. They were always there for her.

Private family services have been held.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

