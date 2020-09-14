Jean Elizabeth King, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jean Elizabeth King, 97 of Austintown, died early Saturday morning, September 12, at Humility House, Austintown.

Jean was born April 22, 1923 in Kent, Ohio, a daughter of the late Leo and Bessie (Brumbaugh) Rhodes.

She had been a self-employed beautician and also had worked at Robinson Memorial Hospital in the laundry department for 14 years, retiring in 1988.

Her husband, Glenn W. King, whom she married January 3, 1941, died January 1974.

She leaves her daughter, Cheryl L. (Robert) Cole of Berlin Center; a stepson, Glenn Merrill King of Cuyahoga Falls; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren and a niece, Jane Hunter and her family.

Besides her parents and her husband, Jean was preceded in death by a stepson, George B. King; a sister, Ardys Ensinger and a brother, Howard Rhodes.

A private celebration of Jean’s life is being planned for a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel.

Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 15 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: