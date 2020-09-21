Jean E. Rhine, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jean E. Rhine, 92, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, September 19, surrounded by her loving family.



Jean was born November 8, 1927 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Frank and Hilda (Johnson) Kutsko. Raised in Warren, she was a 1945 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

Jean married the love of her life, Luther Rhine, on April 21, 1956 and together they raised six children.



Prior to her marriage, Jean was employed as a bookkeeper for the Trumbull Lamp Plant of General Electric in Warren but her true passion was her subsequent career as homemaker and mother.

Jean’s Catholic faith was important to her and she was a Charter Member of both St. Michael Parish and the Altar Guild.

As a 61-year resident of the Canfield community, she also took great pride in serving as an election poll worker for many years.



“Jeanie” was an avid bridge player, crossword puzzle enthusiast, voracious reader and loved to travel. Nothing made her happier than time spent with her family, especially her twin sister, “Joanie” and her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Jeanie was a trusted and loyal friend to many and greatly enjoyed any opportunity to share some treasured time with all. These past few years, Jean enjoyed participating in the many activities at Hudson Grande Senior Living where she lived with her loving husband, Luther, recently deceased July 10, 2020.



Jean is survived her children, Susan (Kel) Bergmann of San Diego, California, Julie (Bill) Kodatsky of Hudson, Molly (Bob) Syms of Elyria, Nancy (Jim) Cleveland of Hudson, Amy (Dave) Rhine-Pallas of Columbus and John (Karen) Rhine of Los Altos, California; her grandchildren, Christopher (Jessica) Kodatsky, Kirstie Kodatsky, Carly Syms, Lauren Bergmann, Natalie Cleveland and Sachi Rhine and her great-grandchildren, Preston and Conrad Kodatsky.



Besides her parents and her husband, Jean was preceded in death by her sister, Joan Mills.



Private family Services will be held, with a Memorial Service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jean’s name may be given to St. Michael Parish, 300 N. Broad Street, Canfield, OH 44406 or https://www.stmichaelcanfield.org/finances-and-giving.

Arrangements are by the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Canfield Chapel.

