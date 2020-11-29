Jean Carol Browning, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jean Carol Browning, age 78, passed away Friday morning, November 27, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital.

Jean was born April 18, 1942 in Carrollton, Kentucky to the late Ben and Daisy (Floyd) Osburne.

She was a 1960 graduate of Newton Falls High School.

She was of the Methodist faith.

Jean worked for J.C. Penney, Sun Finance and Ajax Magnethermic as a bookkeeper.

She loved to cook, she also loved to play the slots at Hollywood and Mountaineer casino’s as much as she could. Her family was paramount.

Besides her parents, Jean is preceded in death by her son, Robert Browning, Jr. and her brother, Joseph Osburne.

Jean is survived by her husband of 54 years, Robert Browning; her daughter, Vickie Browning-Prowitt; son-in-law Dwight Prowitt; five grandchildren, Robert A. Browning, Sabrina (Lucas) Pratt, Adrienne (Zachary) Toom, William R. Prowitt and Robert D. Prowitt; three great-grandchildren, Landon Browning, Emma Browning, Evalena Pratt, and a fourth, Baby Toom on the way.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the Lane Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Drive NE, Warren.

Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the funeral home, with Pastor Dave Luther officiant.

Social distancing will be requested, face coverings are required.

Interment in Crown Hill Burial Park.

