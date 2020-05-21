Jean Ann Doyle Coen Scott, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sorrow we announce that Jean Ann Doyle Coen Scott passed away on May 2, 2020.



She was born in Steubenville, Ohio on October 2, 1922.



Jean was a talented vocalist who loved to sing and did so for many years with various choirs. She will fondly be remembered as a kind, caring person who loved to laugh. She loved and lived her Catholic faith and will be remembered by all as someone that loved to nurture and care for others. She came from a large family and raised a large family. She was truly the best and strongest of us all and will be greatly missed.



She is preceded in death by her husbands, Robert Coen and Leo Scott, daughter Ann Scott, three grandsons and seven siblings.



She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother, sister, and aunt.



She is survived by daughter Jean (Larry) Coen Gampolo and family, son Patrick (Tammy) Coen and family, daughter Mary (David) Coen Hray and family, son Joseph (Diane) Coen and family, daughter Catherine (Omar) Scott Yukoubi and family.



Due to COVID-19 there will be a private family mass held at St. John Paul II and a burial will follow at All Souls Cemetery.



The family would like to thank the staff at Liberty Arms Assisted Living and Windsor House of Champion for the care given to their mother.



