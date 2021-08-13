Jean Ann Backman, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jean Ann Backman, 93, of Boardman, passed away early Saturday, August 7, 2021, at the Hospice House in Poland.



She was born August 31, 1927 in Youngstown, Jean was the daughter of Oscar and Ann (Corpa) Gustafson.



Jean was a lifelong resident and a 1945 graduate of Woodrow Wilson.

She was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Boardman.

She was a member of the Youngstown Chapter of the American Business Women’s Association for 46 years, where she held perfect attendance and was also named “Woman of the Year.” She also was a member of the Association of Medical Assistants.



Prior to retirement, she worked at the Peoples Bank, Youngstown Sheet and Tube, a secretary for a medical office and was an office manager for Alpha Terra Real Estate Office.



Jean enjoyed spending time with her family and entertaining friends. She cherished holiday gatherings and the family reunions.



Jean leaves a legacy of a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was a very independent woman; funny, sharp and made everyone laugh. She was loved by all and will be truly missed.



She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughters, Joyce Lee Newton of Nevada and Jessica Jean Backman of Florida; her grandsons, Michael Wiery of Cleveland, Christian (Crystal) Rathke of Maryland and Joshua (Christine) Wiery of Ohio; her four great-grandchildren and multiple nieces, a nephew and great-nieces.



Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Glenn, Robert and Alvin Gustafson and a sister, Arlene M. Gustafson. May she now be at peace in Heaven with them.



The family will receive relatives and friends, Wednesday, August 18, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Anstrom Chapel from 11:00 a.m until the time of service at 12:00 p.m.

