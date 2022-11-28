WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On November 18, 2022, Jayne Westover Zetterquist passed away peacefully in her sleep with the love of her life of 50 years, Eric ‘Swede’ Zetterquist, by her side.

Jayne was born April 11, 1941, in Lisbon, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ralph Westover and Alma (Andreatta) Burgoon.

She attended Warren G. Harding High School and then her passionate, caring nature took her to Youngstown State University for Nursing School.

While attending YSU, she joined the work force at Packard Electric where she proudly worked and retired after 32 years.

She contributed to many charities including the United Way, Warren Family Mission, Salvation Army, and St. John’s Lutheran Church.

What made Jayne smile most was family gatherings, hanging by the pool, out-smarting everyone at Wheel of Fortune, and making sure everyone ate good ‘foodie’. She made such an impact on others with her keen mind, witty sense of humor, and heart of gold that her name, Jayne, wasn’t always the name she was called; as a name doesn’t just represent who the person is, when it means so much as she did to so many.

The Matriarch, Sugar, Mom/Momma, Little Mother, Gram/Gammy/Grammy/GM, Meme, Sissy, The G.O.A.T (Greatest Of All Time), and Big Time are all names that she represented to the fullest and felt lovingly privileged to be called. But her greatest accomplishment and what she was most proud of were her five children and the legacy she created that will continue to prosper in her honor.

Jayne is survived by her loving husband Eric ‘Swede’ Zetterquist, Children: Mark (Kathy) Huston of Cortland, Ohio, Tracy (Gary) Huston-Newsome of Warren, Ohio, Christine Scott-Miterko of Champion, Ohio, Margaret (Phillip) Scott-Woodyard of Champion, Ohio, Marilyn (Jay) Scott-Hunziker of Indiana. 13 Grandchildren: Ashley Christie, Taylor Huston, Christian Woodyard, Michael Miterko, Aaron Huston, Jordyn (Jared) Wazelle, Mitchell Miterko, Rachell Miterko, Hailey Hunziker, Christopher Woodyard, Hannah Hunziker, Jack Hunziker, and Jace Hunziker; three great-grandchildren: Vincent Melillo, Julena Melillo, and Jaxon Wazelle. Life-long friend Helen Housel-Bassin, Sister-in-law Dianna Westover, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, cherished friends, along with her adorable Yorkie Poochie Poo, Cher.

She was preceded in death by her twin brother Wayne ‘Boo Boo’ Westover, sister Jean Westover Garvin, brothers Allen Westover and Lynn Westover.

Visiting hours will be Sunday December 4, 2022, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Home, Roberts-Clark Chapel 180 Garfield Dr NE, Warren, OH 44483. A Catholic funeral will be held 10:00 a.m. December 5, 2022, at St. Mary’s Church, 232 Seneca Ave NE, Warren, OH 44481, with the burial to follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, N. Leavitt Rd NW, Champion, OH 44485.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Home.

