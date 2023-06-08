MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jayne “Cannonball” Cannon-Hodil, age 49 of Masury passed away Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 7:46 p.m. in her home surrounded by family after a short but brave battle with cancer.

Mrs. Hodil, daughter of James and Ruth Cannon was born in Erie, Pennsylvania on February 20, 1974.

She is survived by her husband Michael Hodil; two sisters, Bonnie Rueberger of Sharon, Pennsylvania and Dawn Totten of Masury, Ohio; three daughters, Kassandra Cannon, Samantha Puntel both Sharon, Pennsylvania and Kylie Hodil Masury, Ohio, Mrs. Hodil also leaves behind four grandchildren that she loved dearly, and many nieces and nephews. In leu of flowers Jayne requested memorial contributions be made in her name to St. Jude Children’s Cancer Hospital.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Andrew Soakie; and a sister Cindy Soakie.

There are no Calling Hours or Services according to her wishes.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

