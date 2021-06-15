Jason R. Jennings, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jason R. Jennings, 37, of Austintown, passed away unexpectedly Friday, June 11, 2021.

Born August 13, 1983 in Youngstown, Jason is the son of Roger and Carolyn (Klaric) Jennings.

Jason worked as a night auditor at the Days Inn in Boardman for over 13 years.

He enjoyed hiking and was both fascinated and talented with architecture design. Jason’s dream was to travel the world and he collected postcards from many locales. He had a fierce love of family and cherished every gift and card he received.

He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Carolyn; his daughter, Malena; his sister, Keri; his significant other, Sheryl Wagner and family; as well as his good friends, Michele Boblitt and Robert Garnack.

He is preceded in death by his father, Roger and his grandparents, Emory and Marjorie Jennings and George and Carmela Klaric.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 16, at Zion Luther Church at Noon, with calling hours one hour prior to the service, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

