YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jason Grant Kooyman, age 52, died unexpectedly on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

Jason was born on February 14, 1970, in Youngstown, Ohio to Cynthia (Becker) Kooyman and Jack Kooyman.

Jason, although a minimalist in nature, is survived by a large loving family including his fiancée, Jennifer Dempster who was present the night of his passing.

At once married to Anne (Kuzniak) Sheely who collectively parented four sons, William (Nicole) Kooyman of Youngstown, Ohio, Samuel (Cassandra) Kooyman of Austintown, Ohio, Alexander (Alexandra) Kooyman of Austintown, Ohio and one son with previous wife, Kami Michaels, Nathanyel Kooyman of Austintown, Ohio; granddaughter, Gabriella Kooyman; sister, Molly Kooyman of Canfield and mother, Cynthia Kooyman. Jason in addition had a plethora of aunts, uncles, cousins and cherished friends who loved him dearly.

He was preceded in death by son Andrew Kooyman.

He was a 1988 graduate of Canfield High School, Canfield, Ohio. After high school, Jason attended YSU.

Throughout his life, Jason worked many jobs including joining the military right out of high school. He enlisted in the Ohio National Guard in 1987 and served six years. During his time, Jason was a combat engineer and became Soldier of the Year on a state level. Jason was ranked an E5 upon discharge. Jason later in life joined the Air Guard in 2016 and was an O-3 upon discharge. During his time in the Air Guard, Jason held the positions of security forces, combat air control and flight load master.

While involved with the military Jason started off his career in logistics work and served as an operations manager for a few transportation companies throughout his life.

Although his work was extremely important to him, his hobbies served as a foundation in expressing his true character. Jason became extremely involved in classic/exotic cars at an early age and prided himself on being able to tinker on any aspect of mechanics. In addition, Jason loved all sorts of firearms and his knowledge on function/fabrication was unmatched. This depth of enthusiasm was spread to others in the family, along with his love of Star Wars, hard work and general love for helping others.

In the last few years of Jason’s life he took to parenting once more with Francois, his French bulldog, who he unconditionally loved, however, once his first granddaughter was born she became his world.

The benevolence he displayed in life will not soon be forgotten.

The family will receive relatives and friends Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel, 65 North Broad Street, Canfield, OH 44406 on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., with a Memorial Service to follow at 12:00 p.m.

The family requests contributions to your local Humane Society in lieu of flowers.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 16 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.