Jason Christopher Wilson, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jason C. Wilson, 44, of Niles, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loved ones.



Jason was born on October 27, 1975 in Trumbull County, the son of James and Cheryl (Ady) Wilson.

He married the love of his life, Monica Wilson, on June 19, 2004.



Jason was a wonderful son, son-in-law, father and husband. He was the epitome of a family man, coaching sports that his sons were in and being the handyman around the house. Jason was a hardworking man, always excelling in the workforce. He was an avid Steelers fan. He enjoyed fishing and collecting baseball and football cards.



He will be deeply missed by his mother; his wife, Monica; his children, Zachary and Nathan; his brothers, Jared Wilson and JJ (Kim) Wilson; nine nieces and nephews and many more great-nieces and great-nephews.



He is preceded in death by his father and his sister, Kim Wilson.



Private family visitation will be held on Monday, April 13, 2020.



Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Friends and family may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 10, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.