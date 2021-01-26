Jason C. Mullen, Beloit, Ohio

BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jason C. Mullen, 45, died unexpectedly on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at Salem Regional Hospital.

He was born on June 10, 1975 at NorthSide Hospital to Mary Ann (Mullen) Wilson and Ronald Lee Mullen.

Jason graduated from Boardman High School where he excelled in the wood working program. While in high school, he made life-long friendships.

During summers and after graduation, Jason worked as a painter with his Uncle Thomas Raiser at Raiser Contracting in New Jersey. He came home to Boardman to become a residential, commercial and industrial electrician. He has been employed by the IBEW since 1994 and has worked for Santon Electric Co, Inc since 2007.

Jason was most interested in spending time with people he loved. He loved his family, his neighbors in Beloit where he owned a home, his co-workers and his friends. He was an avid Steelers fan and his friendships revolved around tractor pulls, firepit gatherings and Steelers games. Friday nights at Jason’s were an open garage party where his neighborhood buddies played pool and watched Steelers games.

Jason will be remembered with love by his mother, Mary Ann Wilson; stepfather, Dean Wilson; by his father, Ronald L. Mullen and stepmother, Jackie Mullen. He is being mourned by a brother, Jonathan T. Mullen (Ashley Podogil) and sister, Jeanine Gomez (Anthony). Jason leaves his stepbrothers, Chris Taucher, Christoper Wilson and Eric Wilson (Victoria Berzin). He leaves behind five nieces and five nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jack and Vonnette Mullen and Charles and Marie Therese Raiser.

There will be an open service at St. Charles Church in Boardman at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 29, 2021.

Social distancing is expected and churchgoers must wear masks.

There will be a wake in the spring at Jason’s house in Beloit for all family and friends.

Friends and family may view this obituary and give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.