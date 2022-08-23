YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janine Ann Phillips Ragan of Greenville South Carolina passed away peacefully on August 20, 2022.

She was born March 3, 1937 to the late James E. Phillips and Elenora C. Philips at Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown Ohio.

She attended Mineral Ridge High School and was a graduate of Youngstown University.

She worked 19 years at Ohio Edison Power Company. In 1965 she opened The Bible Bookstore which she ran and operated in Girard Ohio.

In 1980 she wed George C. Ragan. Together they served the Lord in ministry and attended Liberty Assembly Church. George was paralyzed after a stroke in 1989, and Janine cared for him in their home until his passing in 1996.

She was involved in praise and worship, special music and coached the church softball team for several years.

In 2012 after open heart surgery she moved to Greenville South to live with her niece Terri Blackmon and her husband. She later moved to her own apartment in Travelers Rest South Carolina where she attended Upcountry Church and made many friends. Janine was known for her work putting together picture puzzles, framing them and giving them away. She loved spending time with family and friends with her love of her dogs coming in close second. She was loved and will be missed by many.

She is survived by nephew Jeff E. Phillips and wife Ashley of Columbia South Carolina, niece Terri L. Blackmon and husband Eric, great niece Erica D. Blackmon and great, great nephew Micaiah M. Beharrysingh, first cousin Lois Fetzer, from Hudson, Ohio.

Janine was preceded in death by her older brother James E. Phillips.

There will be a Memorial Service on Friday, September 2, 2022 at Liberty Assembly of God Church, 6779 Belmont Ave., Girard, Ohio.

Janine will be interred next to her husband at Kerr Cemetery, Weathersfield Township.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

