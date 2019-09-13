Janine A. Douglas, Fowler, Ohio – Obituary

FOWLER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janine A. Douglas, 66, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital, with her family by her side.

Janine was born on April 29, 1953, in Youngstown, Ohio, daughter of Michael and Mary (Miketa) Hawryluk.

She was a graduate of Chaney High School and was a legal secretary in Youngstown City Hall.

She will be deeply missed by her loving daughterm Chrissy (Jamie) Walker; grandchildren, Eliza and James Walker III; sister, Emily Williams and sister-in-law, Arlene Hawryluk. She will also be missed by her nieces, Shari (Ed) Maskaluk and Lisa Hawryluk; nephew, Rob Janow and great-nieces, Olivia (John) Krest, Julia (Jesse) Tilton and Ashley Hawryluk.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Billy Douglas; brother, Steve Hawryluk and her nephew, Michael Hawryluk.

Per Janine’s request, there will be no services and arrangements for cremation were entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes, Madasz Chapel, in Brookfield. Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 16 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. on WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. on FOX.