Janice Ruth Paszko, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janice Ruth Paszko, 82, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Hospital with her husband by her side.

She was born on April 11, 1939, in Mt. Pleasant, Pennsylvania the only child of the late Karl Y. and Dorothy R. (Speer) Galley.

On June 11, 1994, she was united in marriage to Stan Paszko with whom she shared 27 years, 2 months and 1 day of marriage.

A graduate of Ramsey High School, Janice continued her education at Youngstown State University receiving a BS in Education in 1975.

She was a dedicated special education teacher for the Maplewood School District for 30 years retiring in 2004.

Through the years she was a choir member in many local churches: Chestnut Ridge Church of God in Hubbard, Ohio where she was a featured soloist and even recorded an album of Christmas songs. Also, she was a choir member at St. Patrick’s Church in Hubbard, Ohio, at St. Charles Church in Boardman, Ohio and at St. Michael’s Church in Canfield, Ohio.

Janice enjoyed doing yardwork, reading scriptures, going to car cruise-ins, visiting National Parks and spending time with her husband.

She is survived by her loving husband, Stan; children, Deborah (Steve) Walsh and Douglas (Gabriela) Switzer; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Saturday, August 21 at 2:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, 5797 Mahoning Avenue, where a Celebration of Life Service will follow.

To leave condolences to the family please visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 17 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.