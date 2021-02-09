Janice M. Hargate, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janice M. Hargate, 85, passed peacefully on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

Janice was born August 16, 1935 to Arthur and Florence Hargate, in Cortland, Ohio.

Janice had a pioneer spirit and her extraordinary journey took root in Girl Scouts of The United States of America. She was given the chance to practice a lifetime of leadership and adventure with Girl Scouts. Every two years, she would travel to Europe or some place in the United States for a reunion of camp counselors from all over the world. She met these dear friends very early in her career while serving as a camp counselor in Germany. Janice’s time in the Girl Scouts enabled her to serve at a higher level as an executive in the regional corporate offices located in Ohio, West Virginia, Illinois and Virginia.

She was a very active alumni of Hiram College and the President of the Lake Vista Resident Association.

Janice is survived by her loving niece, Terri Beer-Anderson and Craig Beer and her great-niece and nephew, Mackenzie and Seth Anderson.

Janice was preceded in death by sister, Phyllis Hargate Beer and her parents.

Funeral arrangements were handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel, 164 North High Street, Cortland, OH 44410.

Family will gather for a private burial at Hillside Cemetery in Cortland, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Lake Vista Foundation, 303 North Mecca Street, Cortland, OH 44410.

