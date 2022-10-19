AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janice Lynn Watson, 73 of South Euclid, formerly of Austintown, died early Saturday morning, October 15, 2022.

Janice was born August 8, 1949 in Youngstown, the oldest of four children born to the late William Derral and Marion Ruth (Price) Clarke.

She graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1967; received her Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Youngstown State University in 1971, and shortly thereafter had moved to the Cleveland area.

Janice taught English as a second language for Adult Education in Euclid and lastly taught in the South Euclid/Lyndhurst schools until she retired, upon then taking a part-time job with the City of South Euclid.

She enjoyed working in her garden, caring for her yard and house. Janice loved to cook and looked forward to holidays and spending time with her family. She was thrilled when she became a Mimi to Hannah last year. Her favorite color was purple. They say that knowing the meaning of your favorite color explains your trait and for Janice the meaning of purple means you are a good humanitarian who helps others in need, which was so true to her personality.

Her husband, William George Watson, whom she married September 4, 1971, died October 27, 1999.

She leaves her three sons, William (Dina) Watson of Mentor, James Watson of Concord, Thomas Watson of South Euclid and her only granddaughter, Hannah. She also leaves her sister, Marsha (Ronald) Knight of Canfield; two brothers, William (Margaret) Clarke of Gladewater, Texas, Craig Clarke of Austintown; many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Friends may call on Thursday, October 27, 2022 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. Services will be 10:00 a.m. Friday at the First Baptist Church of Girard, 7 E. Kline St., Girard.

The family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to Cleveland Animal Protective League, 1729 Willey Ave., Cleveland,OH 44113, or to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

