Janice Lynn Bricker, Lake Milton, Ohio – Obituary

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janice Lynne Bricker passed away peacefully Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Windsor House at Canfield under the comforting care of Hospice.

Janice was born December 10, 1952 in Ravenna the daughter of Edward and Zelda Marie (Bryant) Bricker. ‘

She was employed at the Mahoning County Adult Services Company.

Janice was a fan of both the Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Browns and Notre Dame Football. She enjoyed reading sports magazines, singing, music and watching television. Most of all Janice loved spending time with family and friends.

She will be remembered for her beautiful heart and soul.

She is survived by her brothers, Marshall (Barbara) Bricker of Sarasota, Florida and William Bricker of North Port, Florida and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Robert and Randall and sister, Karen McIe.

The family would like to give special thanks to Ellen Kreidler and Judy Hammond for their friendship and endless support given to Janice.

There are no services at this time for Janice.

She will be buried at Highland Memorial Park in Sebring with her family.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

To send flowers to the family of Janice Lynn Bricker, please visit Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 6 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.