Janice E. Myers, Austintown, Ohio – Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services celebrating the life of Janice E. Myers, who passed away Sunday, July 21, will be held at 11 AM Friday, July 26, 2019 at the Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel.

Janice was born October 18, 1946 in Youngstown the daughter of Harry J. Myers and Florence A. Myers – Sharp.

She was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School, class of 1964 and had worked for Goodwill Industries and the Society of the Blind.

Janice was a former member of Austintown Community Church.

She enjoyed listening to music.

Janice leaves her twin sister Judy and two brothers, Jerry and Jim as well as several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents Janice is preceded in death by her brother Harry.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019 at the Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel where services will begin at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Hospice of the Valley 5190 Market Street Youngstown, Ohio 44512, in Janice’s name.

To send flowers to the family of Janice E. Myers, please visit Tribute Store.