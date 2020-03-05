Janice D. Marinkovich, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janice D. Marinkovich, 90, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Continuing Healthcare of Niles following an extended illness.



Janice was born September 23, 1929, in Morehead, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Fred and America (Alfrey) Wheatley.

On April 26, 1959 she married the love of her life, the late Jack Marinkovich.



She leaves behind to hold her precious memories, her children, Terri (Ron) Dyce of Girard, Sharyn Myers of Howland Township, Jeffery (Darlene) Myers of Howland Township, Lisa (Richard) Brashear of Chapel Hill, North Carolina and Daniel Marinkovich of Lakeland, Florida; her daughter-in-law, Julie Marinkovich; ten grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.



Besides her parents and her husband, Janice is preceded in death by her son, Jack Marinkovich, Jr.; her daughter, Renee Rulick Beyer; her grandsons, Todd and Timothy Dyce; two of her sisters and her brother.



Per Janice’s wishes, cremation will be taking place.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

