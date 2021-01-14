Janice C. Sellers, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janice C. Sellers, age 70, passed away Sunday afternoon, January 10, at her residence.

Janice was born January 19, 1950 in Youngstown the daughter of Edward L. and Rita (Kennedy) Sellers.

Janice graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1968 and from Youngstown State University in 1972.

She worked as a computer programmer for 30 years retiring in 2014, at which time she moved back to Austintown.

Janice enjoyed watching mystery movies and playing cards on her computer.

She will be sadly missed by her sister, Dawn (Larry) Hamilton of Mineral Ridge and brother, Chris Sellers of Boardman. She also leavers her nieces, Lauren (Brad) Smith of Lewis Center, Ohio and Courtney (Mike) Jiser of Concord, Massachusetts; great-nephews, Jeremy and Casey Smith and great-niece, Amirah Jiser.

Janice was preceded in death by her parents.

Due to the Covid 19 virus there will be no services at this time once it is safe to have services the family will have a service celebrating Janice’s life.

The family requests material contributions take the form of donations to The Second Harvest Food Bank in Janice’s name.



