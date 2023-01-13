YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janice B. Miller, 86, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.

She was born on November 14, 1936 in Youngstown, the daughter of Robert E. and Leora C. (Donahue) Baldwin.

Janice was married to Donald H. Miller on May 16, 1958. They were happily married for 54 years.

Janice was committed to lifelong learning. She obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Kent State University and a Master’s Degree in Education from Youngstown State University.

Janice taught second grade at Lloyd Elementary for 30 years, retiring in 1990.

Janice was a devoted mother and loving grandma. She loved to spend her time teaching her grandchildren to swim, ice skate and even stilt walk. Janice and Don loved traveling and spent many winters in Texas. Aside from family, Janice loved spending time with her kitties.

She will be missed by her son, Douglas (Mary) Miller; sister, Betty (Popat) Patil; grandchildren, Krista (Justin), Levi (Brittany), Anna, Brad and Jason (Mandi) and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Don.

Visitation will be held Monday, January 16, 2023 form 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes – Mineral Ridge Chapel, 1350 N. Canfield Niles Road, Mineral Ridge. A funeral service follows at Noon with Pastor Jack Acri officiating.

A private burial will be held at Crown Hill Cemetery in Orrville, Ohio.

