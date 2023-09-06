NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Our wonderful, supportive, fun-loving mom, Janice Aletha “Gaga” Lane (Abrigg) passed away on Friday, September 1, 2023 at Assumption Village, North Lima, Ohio.

She was born on December 17, 1933, in Meyers Lake, Ohio to George “Pap” and Aletha (Eversole) Abrigg and was raised there until moving to the Youngstown area as a child.

She was a 1951 graduate of Rayen High School where she was a majorette, a member of Beta Chi Sorority and overall “swell gal”.

As a child she was called “Fancy Pants” and always referred to herself as the “nice” Janice – due to the spelling of her name, her kids called her Mom and her grandchildren affectionately called her Gaga.

She was the very proud mother of six children; three boys and three girls and she would tell anyone – the boys were the easiest! Her daughters would argue! When asked if she had one thing to say to her great-grandchildren, she said, “If a girl, you better straighten up and if a boy; continue to be a boy.” She was supportive from day one in each of their lives. She went to every single school and sports function and was well known around the Austintown area as their biggest fan. She was a huge Ohio State Fan as well; her apartment was decorated in Scarlet and Grey and The Ohio State University garb and loved being recognized around her area as the best Buckeye fan. During COVID, she was one of the fans who had a cardboard cutout sitting in the stands when they were empty of actual fans due to the pandemic. Anything Ohio sports, she was cheering them on and no doubt will be cheering for them in Heaven as well.

She is now in Heaven with her beloved son, John “Buddy”, who she missed every single day; her mother; father (Pap); sister, Verla Mae Bowser; brothers, George and John Abrigg and many other friends and family, too numerous to list.

Her memory remains in those she leaves behind. She will be greatly missed by her sons, Tim (Tammy) Lane of Chardon, Ohio and Jeff “Jeep” (Jen) of Lowellville, Ohio; daughters, Jennifer Lane-Riefler of Marion, Indiana, Michelle “Shelly” (Mike) Ward of Ostrander, Ohio and Pam (Phil) Babuder, of Canfield, Ohio; her grandchildren, Johnny (Kristaine) Lane, Kelsey (Tyler)Hagberg, Marissa (Hunter)Lane-Reece, Don (Juli Lada) Riefler, Jessica (Tyler) Hamilton, Matt Riefler, Connor Quigley, Caitlyn (Alan) Dill, Mindy (Keil) Rostorfer, Nikki (Brandon) Fraser, Cody (Jamie) Ward, Lane Babuder, Maks Babuder, Reese Babuder, Ellie (Preston) Beach, Rebecca (Dustin) Knipp, Jaksen Lane, Gunnar Lane, Anthony Lucido, Matthew Lucido and Michael Lucido; great- grandchildren, Payton Belanger, Kinsley Lane, Cooper Hamilton, Jonas Dill, Guinevere Dill, Reagan Fraser, Georgia Fraser, Knox Rostorfer, Brantley Knipp and Storm Knipp; brother, Larry (Vivian) Abrigg; sister-in-law, Joyce Abrigg; countless relatives, nieces, nephews and friends.

She will be laid to rest beside her parents and favorite Uncle Soup at Greenlawn Cemetery in Sandy Township, Ohio; a graveside service will be held there at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 16, 2023 for anyone who wishes to attend. A celebration of life will be held immediately following the burial in the form of a tailgate party at the home of her daughter, Pam, during the Ohio State vs W. Kentucky game as Gaga would want. Anyone that is interested in attending can reach any of her children or grandchildren for details and the address.

In lieu of flowers, please feel free to give to a charity of your choice in her name.

Rest easy Mom, you are loved, will be loved and cherished, always. You were a good mom.

