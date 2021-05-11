Janette E. Terwilliger, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janette E. Terwilliger, 84 of Omni Manor, formerly of Canfield, died Sunday morning, May 9 at Omni Manor.

Janette was born January 28, 1937 in Ginter, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Herman and Mary (Rapach) Srock and came to this area as a young woman.

She was a former member of Youngstown Baptist Church where she played piano for their quartet and sang in the choir. She was also a former member of Boardman Baptist Church.

Janette loved music, especially country music and gospel. She loved to sing, played the piano and also played the guitar.

Her husband, Leslie Eli Terwilliger, whom she married July 7, 1955 preceded her in death on July 4, 2015.

Janette leaves her daughter, Linda (John) Morelli; four sons, Jeffrey (Brenda) Terwilliger, Thomas (Marybeth) Terwilliger, Jeremy (Bobbi) Terwilliger and Christopher Terwilliger; five grandchildren, Adam, Eric, David, April and Jesse; nine great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and her husband, Janette was preceded in death by four sisters, Isabelle Schooley, Margaret Burns, Mary Armstrong and Vivian Workman; four brothers, Art Srock, Herman Srock, Rudy Srock and Richard Srock and a great-grandson, Christopher.

Friends may call on Friday, May 14 from 12:30 – 1:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel followed by a funeral service at 1:00 p.m.

Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

