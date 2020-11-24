Janet S. Dottle Williams, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet S. Dottle Williams, 84, formerly of Austintown, Ohio, passed away Monday afternoon, November 23, 2020.

Janet was born, and raised in Mahoningtown, Pennsylvania (a township on the outskirts of New Castle, Pennsylvania), on January 14, 1936, the daughter of Marie (Russo) Dottle and James Dottle (born Vincenzo Dattoli).

Janet was a cheerleader for Mahoning School and a 1953 graduate of New Castle Senior High School.

After graduating, she worked for a lab in New Castle doing blood draws, Pennsylvania Bell Telephone Company and Superior Industries Payroll Office.



While employed at Superior Industries, she met her future husband Benjamin F. Williams, whom she married on June 15, 1963. Janet and Ben were married one-month shy of 45 years when Ben passed away. Ben was ill for a time and Janet took care of him around the clock, she was trained how to do everything herself, so a nurse would not need to come in and do those things.

Janet’s passions were many, and she led an active life. She had a positive, nurturing nature, as well as an infectious sense of humor. Janet had a strong faith in God. She was involved in many church activities, including altar guild, youth group advisor and was the typist of the church bulletins for many years.

Janet and Ben were involved in their daughter Lisa’s 4-H projects, and horse shows for many years. Janet had a fierce love of nature and all animals, and spent much time outdoors. She was a voracious reader…always had a book in her hand and loved the challenge of the New York Times crossword puzzle. She and her family spent many summers camping. Janet also bowled on a weekly league, competing in many tournaments. She was a talented cook and baker, as well as an accomplished hunter, target and skeet shooter. Somewhere along the way, she earned the nickname of Annie Oakley.

Janet loved her daughters Pamela, and Lisa, as well as her grandchildren Alicia, and Matthew, and all her family beyond measure. Family was the most important thing to her. She was always instilling positive thoughts and a can-do attitude in her daughters, such as: you can accomplish anything you want to, if you put your mind to it. The mindset of not being better, or less than anyone, kindness costs nothing, and one of the most important things…keep your sense of humor no matter how dark things may seem and don’t be afraid to laugh at ourself…laughter truly is the best medicine.

Janet was preceded in death by her mother, Marie Russo Dottle Butch; her father, James Dottle; husband, Benjamin F. Williams; her brother, James C. Dottle and his wife, Janice Dottle; beloved aunts, Edith Russo Attisano and Evelyn Russo Perrotta; uncle, Pat Russo and grandparents, Celestrino and Anna Nocera Russo.

She is survived by her daughters, Pamela Shane and Lisa (Jim Costello); grandchildren, Alicia and Matthew Sarra; nieces, Lynn Dottle Pocock and Linda (Dan) Mook; nephews, Mark (Lynn) Dottle, Paul Dottle, Adam (Donna) Dottle and James (Chris) Campbell and furbabies, Blue and Raven.

