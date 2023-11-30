CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet R. Garland, 86, passed away on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at St. Elizabeth’s in Boardman.

She was born September 24, 1937 in Mineral Ridge, Ohio, the daughter of Olin and Vivian (Lewis) Heitman.

She grew up in Mineral Ridge where she attended Mineral Ridge Church of Christ and was baptized there.

Janet was a 1955 graduate of Mineral Ridge High School.

Janet was a secretary for National Gypsum and Ohio Edison.

In Janet’s early years, she met, who would become the love of her life, Kay E. Garland. Janet and Kay were married on June 15, 1957, which would be “the happiest day of her life.” They built a home in Mineral Ridge and would live there until 1972 when they would move to Canfield and spent 52 years together, building a life, raising three children and making beautiful memories.

Janet had many passions throughout her life, such as crafting, selling Avon, teaching ceramics, being a Girl Scout troop leader and homeroom mother, bowling on a league, crossword puzzles, sending and writing letters along with greeting cards, country music and growing flowers. She enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s sporting events and also thoroughly enjoyed watching any basketball game on TV but most of all, spending time with her family was the most important.

Janet and Kay were a team and they did everything together up until his passing on September 18, 2009.

Janet leaves behind to carry on her memory and love, her children, Amy (James) Mamonis, Sr. and daughter-in-law, June Musolino and Robert (Jeanette) Garland; a sister, Shirley Cunningham; six grandchildren, Todd Garland, Jessica (John Williams) Garland, Hillary (Derek) Smith, James (Jenna) Mamonis, Jr., Joseph Mamonis and Linley (Miguel Quinones) Mamonis, as well as seven great-grandchildren, Kylie, Kelsey, Kayden, Evangeline, Angelo, Joseph, Jr. and Mia (with one on the way.)

Janet was preceded in death by her husband, parents and a son, Bruce Garland.

A private memorial will be held and there will be a celebration of life will be planned at a later date.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

To send flowers to the family of Janet, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 1 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.