COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021, for Janet Marie Witherow, 80, of Columbiana, formerly of Austintown.

Janet passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 19, 2021, at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center.

She was born October 19, 1941, in Youngstown, the daughter of Paul Edward and Dorothy Jean (Lindsay) Zins.

She was a graduate of Boardman High School, class of 1960 and worked as a printer with American Paper.

Janet was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church.

She enjoyed playing Bingo and attending the Senior Center in Austintown. Most of all Janet loved spending time with her grandchildren and attending all of their events and activities when she was able to.

Janet leaves two children, Kimberly (Patrick) Smrek of Austintown and Richard Witherow, Jr. of Youngstown; three grandchildren, Logan Patrick, Grace Elizabeth and Donovan Charles Smrek, all of Austintown, as well as one sister, Lois Greathouse of Hubbard.

Besides her parents, Janet was preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Jean Butts and a brother, Charles Zins.

Friends may call from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, prior to Mass, Thursday, December 30.

The family would like to thank the Staff of St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center and Dr. Demidovich, as well as the staff of All Caring Hospice for the care and compassion given to Janet and her family during her time with them.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Family and friends may send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

