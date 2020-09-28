Janet Marie McKendrick, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be a graveside service Wednesday, September 30, at 2:15 p.m., at Greenhaven Memorial Gardens for Janet Marie McKendrick, 81, of Austintown, who died early Sunday morning, September 27, at Victoria House.

Janet was born July 22, 1939, in Ravenswood, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Clyde and Mary (Shafer) Morehead and came to this area in 1961.

She had been a bookkeeper for El Carlos Mexican Restaurant in Lake Milton for 37 years before retiring in 2003.

Janet was a member of DAR and loved to dance. She enjoyed square dancing and round dancing with her husband and later belonged to a line dancing group, Sneakers and Spurrs. She was very creative, building doll houses, various crafts and sewing. Janet also enjoyed gardening.

Her husband, Fred R. McKendrick, whom she married October 20, 1964, died August 25, 2001.

She leaves her son, Fred R. “Sam” (Julie) McKendrick of Lake Milton; three daughters, Debi Kiktavy of Austintown, Cheryl (Mark) Massey of Knoxville, Tennessee and Cathy (Bill) VanHorn of Phoenix, Arizona. Janet also leaves 13 grandchildren, Ryan, Austin, Justin, Mark, Gabe, Ashton, Fred III, Samanatha, Tammie, Donna, Jennifer, Brandi, Billy and 14 great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and her husband, Janet was preceded in death by two brothers and a sister.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 29 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

