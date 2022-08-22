WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet Marie Arendas, 72, of Warren, passed away early Saturday morning, August 20, 2022 at the Cleveland Clinic.



Born January 15, 1950 in Youngstown, Ohio, she was the daughter of Harold and Clara (Watt) Kemery.



Janet was a graduate of North High School.

She worked as a stocker for Walmart for over 20 years.

During her younger days she trained horses. She loved to attend both horse and stock car races.



She leaves to cherish her memory, her children Kenneth (Jennifer) Arendas and Michelle Arendas; her grandchildren Joe Arendas and Caitlyn (Michael) Comley; and her siblings Harold (Linda) Kemery and Jane Gordon.



Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother Howard Kemery.



Per her wishes there will be no services.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to Angels for Animals, 4750 W South Range Rd, Canfield, OH 44406.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

To share thoughts of sympathy with the family, visit lanefuneralhomes.com.



To send flowers to the family of Janet, please visit our floral store.