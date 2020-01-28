Janet M. Town, Southington, Ohio

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet M. Town, 83 of Southington, died Sunday evening, January 26, 2020, in the emergency room at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born November 11, 1936 in Parkman, the daughter of the late Adam and Marjorie C. Cone Ash.

Janet was a 1954 graduate of Chalker High School in Southington.

She was a homemaker all of her married life and was of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed feeding and watching the birds, vegetable and flower gardening, working in the yard and horseback riding. She and her husband, Eugene were avid campers and loved traveling and camping with their RV. They enjoyed vacationing and spending winters in Natchez and Morgantown, Louisiana and traveling the Natchez trace. Janet enjoyed casinos and the slot machines.

Janet is survived by her husband of 64 years, Eugene L. Town, whom she married February 18, 1956; one daughter, Jeanie K. Mathison of Huntsville, Ohio; one son, Joel E. (Vicky) Town of Niles; five grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; one great great granddaughter and one sister, Virginia (Don) McCullough of Garrettsville.

One son, Jay A. Town preceded in 1981 and one brother, Russell Ash also preceded her in death.

Per Janet’s wishes, there will be no services or calling hours. Cremation will be held with burial at Overlook Cemetery in Parkman.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel in Warren.

