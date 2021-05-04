Janet M. Maley, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet M. Maley, age 70, passed away at her home, surrounded by her loved ones, on Sunday, May 2, 2021.



Janet was born on December 29, 1950 in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late William and Dorothy (Moore) Naylor.



In 1969 Janet graduated from Warren Western Reserve High School.

Shortly after graduating, Janet married the love of her life, Robert Maley, on August 7, 1971 and they shared 49 wonderful years filled with lots of love and laughter.



Janet had loved to travel. Her and Robert traveled many places throughout the United States and Canada; their favorite place being Florida. She was skilled when it came to working with leather. She had made beautiful purses, belts and even saddle bags for Robert’s motorcycle. Her favorite thing to do was spend time with her family, especially her nieces and nephews.



Janet will be missed dearly by her husband, Robert; her siblings, Linda (Bruce) Pascute, Charlotte Moffatt, Mary Montgomery, William (Brenda) Naylor, Allen (Becky) Naylor and Brian (Jasca) Naylor; her many nieces and nephews and other family and friends.



Besides for her parents, Janet is preceded in death by her brother, Danny Naylor.



Visitation for Janet will be held on Thursday, May 6, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel where a funeral service will immediately follow at 7:00 p.m.



