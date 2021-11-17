Janet Lenore Smart, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet Lenore Smart, 80, of Austintown passed away early Tuesday morning, November 16, 2021, at Hospice House.

Janet was born July 23, 1941, in Youngstown, the daughter of James Henry and Lenore (Neely) Smart.

She received her Bachelor’s in Education from YSU and her master’s degree from KSU.

Janet taught 3rd and 4th grades at Woodside School in Austintown and 4th, 7th and 8th at Mines Jr. High and Middle School, in the Howland School systems for 27 years, retiring in 1994.

She was an active member of St James Episcopal Church. Janet worked on the local and diocesan levels of the Episcopal Church Women.

She was a member of Beta Chi chapter since 1974, serving on various committees and offices, including chapter president from 1990 to 1992 and co-president in 2010 to 2012. Janet was very active in the teachers’ associations, representing Howland at district, state and national meetings. She has served as president of the Howland Classrooms Teachers Assn. for two terms and was NEOEA president in 1991 and 1992. She was also an active member of the Austintown Historical Society.

Janet leaves a sister, Holly Carter of Mansfield; one nephew, Will (Terry) Carter of Mansfield; one great-niece, Kayla and one nephew, Chase.

Besides her parents, Janet was preceded in death by a brother, Richard James Smart.

Friends may call from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 22, 2021, at St. James Episcopal Church in Boardman where services will be held at Noon.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. James Episcopal Church or Hospice of the Valley in Janet’s memory.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Family and friends may send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

