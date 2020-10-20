Janet L. Conkey, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) -Janet L. Conkey, 74, of Austintown, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020, surrounded by her family, at Shepherd of the Valley in Boardman.



Born August 29, 1946 in Youngstown, Janet was the daughter of Jack and Eleanor (Brown) Alm.



Janet was a 1964 graduate of Canfield High School.

She became a registered nurse and began her career working in the newborn nursery at Northside Hospital. Janet also worked at Shepherd of the Valley and after more than 25 years as an RN retired while working for Dr. Constantine Economus.



Janet was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church. She was also a member of the Altar Guild, Bell Choir, a Sunday School Teacher and tutored for the Tutor Program.

She loved to attend the Canfield Fair every year and local craft shows. Janet loved the Cleveland Indians and enjoyed attending their games or watching them on TV. She enjoyed playing Scrabble and puzzles, however, spending time with her family and her dog, Mandy, was what she treasured most.



She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, William, whom she married August 12, 1967; her sons, Scott and Brian (Ashley Patton) Conkey; her twin sister, Judy (Ray) Burkholder; her brother-in-law, David Conkey; her niece, Becky (Mark) Stepuk and her great-niece Zoey and nephew, Zach.



