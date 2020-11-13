Janet Irene Hogan, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet Irene (Hermenet) Hogan, 84, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Continuing Healthcare at the Ridge.

Janet was born on March 21, 1936, in Carbondale, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Harry and Marie Cessna Hermenet.



On October 13, 1956, she was united in marriage to Michael F. Hogan, Sr. with whom she shared 58 years of marriage.

A graduate of Niles McKinley High School, Janet was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who loved entertaining her family and friends. She enjoyed playing cards and was a faithful companion to her many dogs.

Janet will be missed by her children, Michael F. Hogan, Jr., Frank J. Hogan, Kevin P. (Barbara) Hogan and Eric Hogan; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren with one more great-grandchild on the way and her sister, Brenda (Terry) Ceplecci.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Harry “Sunny” Hermenet, Jr. and sister, Doris Holsinger.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution can be made to Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County, 812 Youngstown Kingsville Road SE, Vienna, OH 44473.

Private services have been held with burial at Niles Union Cemetery.



Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes, Mineral Ridge Chapel.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 15, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.