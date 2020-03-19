Janet Grisdale, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet Grisdale, 79, of Canfield, Ohio passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on March 18, 2020.

Born in Youngstown on October 23, 1940, Jan was the daughter of Charles and Chrystine (Wecht) Cole.

She graduated from Austintown Fitch High School.

Jan was fiercely loyal to her family and friends.

She loved watching her siblings, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren participate and compete in various activities.

The history of Jan’s family was catalogued through her pictures and scrapbooking.

She was an avid bowler herself and also served as President of the Canfield Football Mothers Club.

An animal lover, Jan had a special affinity for horses and dogs. She was the advisor for the Mahoning Valley Equestrian 4H club for many years and voluntarily managed the trophy room for the Youngstown Charity Horse show multiple times.

Jan was preceded in death by her parents; brother, David Cole; daughter, Kathy Grisdale.

Jan’s memory will be carried on by her loving husband of 61 years, Ken Grisdale; sister, Elaine (Worrell); brother, Kevin (Grace) Cole; daughter, Lori (Marsh); son, Ken (Kim) Grisdale; grandson, Chad (Angie) Marsh; granddaughter, Jackie; great-grandchildren, Trinnity, Camren and Carter and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

According to the wishes of Jan and her family, there will be no calling hours or funeral services. In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations in Jan’s name to Hospice of the Valley 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH, 44512.

To send flowers to the family of Janet Grisdale, please visit Tribute Store.

Arrangements handled by Lane Funeral Homes.