Janet A. Miller, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet Ann (Keller) Miller, 86, of Austintown, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Born February 4, 1934 in Youngstown, Janet was the daughter of Charles and Larue (Rolls) Snyder, Sr.

Prior to retirement, Janet worked as a butcher for Kroger and as a cashier for Bi-Lo.

She enjoyed traveling in her younger days and playing the slots at Mountaineer in her recent years. She loved animals, especially dogs.

Besides her parents, she is preceded by her husband, James H. Miller, whom she married June of 1984 and died December 7, 2009. She is also preceded in death by her siblings, Wanda Norris, Maxine Drennen and Charles Snyder, Jr.

Janet is survived by her son, Joe (Laurie) Keller of Austintown; four grandchildren, Jacob, Katie, Cassie and Magie; a sister, Georgia (Paul) Velly and by many nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held and Janet will be laid to rest next to her husband at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to a local animal shelter of your choice.

