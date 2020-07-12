Janet A. Hassey, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet A. Hassey, 33, of New Middletown, Ohio, passed away Thursday afternoon, July 9, 2020, with family by her side.

She was born April 15, 1987, in Boardman, Ohio, the daughter of Ken and Barbara (Olson) Beraduce.

After graduating from Boardman High School in 2005, Janet went to The Ohio State University where in three years she graduated with her Bachelor of Arts degree in Social and Behavioral Science with a double concentration in criminology and sociology.

From there she attended Youngstown State University, where in 2010 she obtained her Masters of Science degree in criminal justice.

In 2011 she was accepted into Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s PhD criminal justice program where she finished A.B.D. (all but dissertation).

She married her husband, Matthew T. Hassey, on November 27, 2010. She had two children, Audrey Jo in 2014 and James Paul in 2016.

Janet was an avid Ohio State football fan, a terrific cook and a true friend to everyone she knew. Of all her accomplishments, Janet was most proud of being a mom.



Janet is survived by her husband, Matthew, her children Audrey and James, her mother and father Barb and Ken Beraduce of New Middletown, her sister Betsy (Brian, nephew Evan) Buckley of Houston, Texas and sister-in-law Holly (Billy, nephew Beaux) Carrier of McAdenville, North Carolina, and her aunts Karen (Bill) Catalano, Beverly Olson and Donna J. (Patrick) Rooney.



Calling hours will be on Tuesday, July 14, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., at the Lane Anstrom Chapel at 8387 Tod Ave, Boardman, OH 44512. The memorial service will be held at the Lane Anstrom Chapel on Wednesday, July 15, at 11:00 a.m., with calling hours one hour before the service.



Memorial contributions in Janet’s name may be made to the American Cancer Society, 525 N Broad St, Canfield, OH 44406, to the Freedom Methodist Church, 9900 Youngstown-Pittsburgh Rd, New Middletown, OH 44442, or to the GoFundMe account set up to help defray medical and final expense costs. The GoFundMe account can be found by going to GoFundMe.com and searching “Hassey” in the search box of the website.To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Janet A. Hassey please visit our Tribute Store.