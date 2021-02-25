Jane Victoria Duda, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jane Victoria Bialon Duda, age 100, passed away peacefully at Shepherd of the Valley on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.



Jane was born August 25, 1920 in Homestead, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Mary and Francizek Bialon.

She graduated from Gladstone High School in Homestead.



Jane had worked for Shelpman’s Bakery, Trumbull Lamp and part time at Falls Printing in Warren.



Jane had many admirers in her younger years but the love of her life was Mitchell Frank Duda. On November 3, 1945 they were married at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church in Homestead, Pennsylvania.



Jane enjoyed cooking, baking and reading; she loved to teach her children and grandchildren her cooking and baking skills.



Jane was a devout member of St. John Paul II Parish and a founding member of St. Pius.



Besides her parents and husband, Jane is preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Karen; her brother, Stanley and her sisters, Mildred Pierce and Josephine Faulkner.



Jane is survived by her children, Joseph Duda and Patricia (Ronnie) Augustinsky; her beloved grandchildren, Robert, Brian, Amy, Emily and Quentin; stepgrandchildren, Amber and Zach; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Austin and Colt; stepgreat-great-grandson, Tyler and many nieces and nephews.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 2 at St. John Paul II Parish, 420 North Street NW in Warren with Rev. Fr. Frantisek Katrinak officiant. Friends may call at church one hour prior to the Mass, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Social distancing and covid regulations are expected.

Interment will be in All Souls Cemetery.



Jane’s family would like to thank the staff at Shepherd of the Valley in Howland for all of their love, care and affection for Jane and her family, thank you to Hospice of the Valley and Pastor Don Barnes for his comraderie and spiritual support.

Arragements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

To send flowers to the family of Jane Victoria Duda please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Friday, February 26 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.