Jane L. McDermott, Austintown, Ohio – Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jane L. McDermott, 72, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at home.

Jane was the daughter of the late R. Leslie and Ida (Luther) McDermott.

Jane is survived by her brother, David (Joan) McDermott; several nieces and nephews and several great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Richard (Jean) Lutgen.

Friends may call from 1:00 – 3:30 p.m. on Monday, July 15 prior to the service at the Lane Family Funeral Home – Austintown Chapel. Service will begin at 3:30 p.m.

The committal service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 18 at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Tonawanda, New York.

Memorial contributions to the American Heart Association.

