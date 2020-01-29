Jane H. Siglow, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jane H. Siglow, 91, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 26, 2020.

Formerly of New Castle, Pennsylvania, she was born on September 19, 1928 and was the daughter of the late Edward and Mieczyalawa Czaczakoski.



Mrs. Siglow moved to Brookfield, Ohio in 1972 with her husband and family.

She was employed by the Valley View Department Store for over ten years working in the candy department.

Upon retirement, both Mrs. Siglow and her husband, served the community by delivering “Meals on Wheels” and later traveled, visiting many historic sites in the United States and especially visiting their six children.



Jane will be sadly missed by her six children and spouses, Mary Ann (Michael) Dugan of New Castle, Pennsylvania, John (Elizabeth) Siglow of Marcellus, New York, Joan (Duane) Foglesong of Fredericksburg, Virginia, Barbara (Donald) Cesarone of Sunrise, Florida, Joseph (Allie) Siglow of Phoenix, Arizona and James Siglow of Salem Ohio; along with 17 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.



She was predeceased by her loving husband of 62 wonderful years, Thaddeus “Ted” A. Siglow; her sister, Mildred Sewald and her brother, Edward Chaney.



Family and friends may visit from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Lane Family Funeral Homes – Madasz Chapel, 6923 Warren Sharon Road in Brookfield.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Vienna, officiated by The Very Rev. Frank Zanni V.F.



Burial will take place at Medonna Cemetery in New Castle, Pennsylvania.



Mrs. Siglow loved children throughout her life and was very charitable. Instead of flowers to honor Jane, she requested memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to help children. Contributions can be mailed to St, Jude’s Children Research Hospital, PO Box 1893, Memphis, TN 38101 or online at stjude.org in memory of Jane Siglow.



