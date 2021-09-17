Jane Elizabeth May, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jane Elizabeth May, 76, of Salem, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at the Hospice House in Poland.



She was born October 21, 1944, in Niles, the daughter of Dalbert and Sylvia (Hurst) Bowman.



Prior to retirement in 2006, Jane worked in the laundry department at Salem Community Hospital.

She was a charter member of the West Point Lion’s Club (the 1st Lady’s Lion Club).

She was a longtime member of the First Christian Church of Salem and more recently attended Woodland Park United Methodist Church in McDonald.

She was a former member of the Salem Community Theater.



Jane loved her family and going on vacations. Many memories were made during camping trips and trips to the Trent River area in Canada. She loved to watch television shows and movies and especially enjoyed science fiction. Jane loved to read and could most always be found with a book or word search in her hand. She was also known for always having snacks to share with the grandkids.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Sid May, Jr., whom she married June 30, 1973 and died January 17, 1995. She is also preceded in death by her brother, Roy W. Bowman; her son, Jason R. Barker; her daughter, Pamela A. Wickersham and her great-grandson, Ryder D. Metzgar.



She is survived by a brother, Lee R. Bowman; her children, Lori (Lee) Mason, Penny Barker and James (Isabel) Barker; son-in-law, Phillip Wickersham; grandchildren, Marcella (Kevin) Fields, Joshua (Tiffany) Wickersham, Amanda Swanson, Haley (Chrissy) Wickersham-Cramer, Spencer Barker, Mariah (Jason) Hennen, Tyler Barker, Travis (Rachel) Metzgar and Mallory Mason and 12 great-grandchildren.



The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, September 20, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at. Lane Family Funeral Homes, Mineral Ridge Chapel. A funeral service will begin at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, September 19, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.