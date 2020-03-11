Jane Campbell, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jane Campbell, 85, formerly of Warren, died peacefully Thursday, January 23, 2020, at home in Idaho, surrounded by her family.

Jane was born in Clarion County, Pennsylvania and her family remembers her with the following tribute:

“Mom’s unconditional love blessed us beyond measure and we are grateful she left her rare mark on our children. Enduringly warmhearted, her presence alone assured us security, compassion and inspiration. Standing beside, behind, and in front of us when necessary, she was the epitome of motherhood and we adored her.

Mom enjoyed life, especially in a casino. Our Janie was no quitter, validated daily by scratching lottery tickets that brought pleasure with every payout. She loved home-cooked meals, 500-piece puzzles, crocheting on the patio and a simple car ride to see something new. She was crazy ’bout Elvis, preserved a 55-year ‘Days of Our Lives’ ritual, talked tenderly to her dogs and gravitated to heated blankets set on ‘high.’ In her final years, she took on the task of interviewing random handsome prospects for her unmarried granddaughters. Grandma never quit.

In her final days, we witnessed a graceful woman who attained self-assured serenity. There was beauty in her eyes which squinted from laughter, creases on her cheeks from a lifetime of smiles and her forehead still worried affectionately for all of us until her final breath. What a significant and kindhearted woman she was, what a loving legacy she left, what a ‘Mom, Memaw, Grandma, Sister and Friend’ we will miss.”

“You, my sweet mother whose hand I was so fortunate to hold, live radiantly in our hearts and your essence is etched in our identity.”

Jane is survived by her children, Lori (Jim Holcomb) Botzenhart and Tim (Rozlyn) Campbell; grandchildren, Lauren (Kyle) Sponseller, Zachary (Mary Kate) Botzenhart, Kayla Campbell and Alayna Campbell; her brother, John McCall; great-grandchildren, Luke and Leo and beloved niece, Carol Ann Watson.

Jane joins her late husband, Richard L. Campbell; parents, Clair Byron McCall and Francis Keefer McCall; siblings, Joseph McCall and Shirley Ferlein and son-in-law, Jim Botzenhart, who have preceded her in death.

Jane’s memorial prayer service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 27, 2020, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Mineral Ridge Chapel, 350 N. Niles-Canfield Road.

Friends may visit with the family prior to the services, 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. Friday, March 27, at the funeral home.

Interment will follow in Kerr Cemetery.

