YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jane Ann Greasel, 78, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 18, 2022, at Preserves at Mentor Ridge.

Jane was born in Youngstown, Ohio on February 7, 1944, the daughter of Joseph C. and Ethel McCarthy Greasel.

She was a graduate of Canfield High School.

She was employed by Ford Motor Credit Company as a collection’s supervisor, retiring in 2000.

A worldwide traveler, she was a creative photographer who captured her many travels. An avid sportswoman, she enjoyed snow skiing, water aerobics and tennis. She loved spending time flower gardening and in later years enjoyed watching the Cleveland Cavaliers and Cleveland Browns.

She leaves to cherish her memory, nieces, Tracy (Jimmy) Rohan, Karen (Mark) Novotny and Debbie (Mike) Falasca and nephews, Joseph and Thomas (Renee) Greasel and many great-nieces and nephews who adored her.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Joseph L. Greasel; sister-in-law, Brenda Greasel and her companion dog, Sammy.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 23, 2022, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., followed by a funeral service beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel, 65 N Broad Street, Canfield, OH 44406.

Jane will be laid to rest next to her parents at Paradise Cemetery.

