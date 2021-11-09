Jamie ReNee Flynn, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jamie ReNee Flynn was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on September 22, 1975, to MaryAnn Black and Edward Flynn. Surrounded by loved ones at UPMC Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Jamie departed her family on Friday, November 5, 2021.

Jamie is survived by her mother MaryAnn Black of Masury, Ohio; children Cortney Novosel of Meadville, Pennsylvania, Nicolas Novosel of Fort Lauderdale, Florida and Allen Cantrell JR of Masury, Ohio; grandchildren Brody Miller and Haddie Miller of Meadville, Pennsylvania; sisters Cynthia (Glenn) Smith of Brookfield, Ohio, April (David) Flynn of Hubbard, Ohio and Melissa (Joseph) Yourchisin of Concord, North Carolina; brothers James Flynn of Sharon, Pennsylvania and Shawn (Carrie) Flynn of Cortland, Ohio and step-sisters Kathy (Terry) Rankin of Masury, Ohio and Lisa (Bill) Tronicke of Bradenton, Florida. She has many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Jamie is preceded in death by grandson Kolson Confer, father Edward Flynn, nephew Robert Flynn, grandmother Velma Delong, grandmother Thelma Gaines, grandfather Mike Ferencik, grandfather Leroy Flynn and great grandmother Emma Flynn.

Jamie lived with a unique perspective, loved with a full heart, laughed with genuineness and moved with purpose. Her playful nature, smile and sense of humor could demand the room. She will forever be missed.

“Though I know we must be parted

As sure as stars are in the sky

I’m gonna see when it comes to glory

And I’ll see you, I’ll see you on the other side” by Ozzy Osbourne

Calling hours will be held 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, November 11, 2021, at Lane Family Funeral Home, Madasz Chapel, 6923 Warren-Sharon Rd. Brookfield, OH 44403.

Funeral services will be held privately.

Online condolences may be made at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Jamie ReNee Flynn please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 10 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.